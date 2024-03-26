Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.71.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NARI stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1,413.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total transaction of $1,645,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

