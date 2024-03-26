Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up to $42.39

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.39, but opened at $44.02. Inari Medical shares last traded at $43.92, with a volume of 98,460 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

Inari Medical Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,413.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inari Medical

In related news, Director William Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $1,645,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,003,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,265,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

