InflaRx’s (IFRX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX opened at $1.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in InflaRx by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in InflaRx during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

