Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $102.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IR. UBS Group lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.92.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. 114,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $53.24 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.04.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $937,368.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,904 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,914.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,326.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,384,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,510,018,000 after purchasing an additional 176,734 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $492,002,000 after buying an additional 157,665 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,779,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,656,000 after buying an additional 265,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.