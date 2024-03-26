Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INGR. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.67.

NYSE:INGR opened at $117.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Ingredion has a fifty-two week low of $89.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 18.57%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingredion will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,245.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total transaction of $231,003.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,903,037. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,667,220,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

