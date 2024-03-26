Innoviz Technologies’ (INVZ) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 434.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Innoviz Technologies from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $5.00 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Performance

INVZ stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. Innoviz Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The firm has a market cap of $178.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $14.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 78.39% and a negative net margin of 591.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torno Capital LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Featured Stories

