Insider Buying: Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Senior Officer Purchases 4,231 Shares of Stock

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti purchased 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17.

ARE stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.60. 88,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.29. Aecon Group Inc. has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.29. The company has a market cap of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.19%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$10.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$15.25 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.09.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

