Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B) Major Shareholder Acquires 199,664 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-B – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 199,664 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,886,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,295,155.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.86 per share, for a total transaction of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 175,827 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 543,977 shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

Berkshire Hathaway Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BRK-B traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $410.03. 2,807,715 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $369.85.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

