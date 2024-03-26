Insider Buying: Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Director Purchases 9,156 Shares of Stock

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) Director John P. Schmid bought 9,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $33,144.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,156 shares in the company, valued at $33,144.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of DSGN stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 863,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $8.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGN. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Design Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

