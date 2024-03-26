Insider Buying: Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Major Shareholder Purchases 333,916 Shares of Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 333,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $9,656,850.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 56,944,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,826,061.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 199,664 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,754,316.48.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 20,609 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 234,194 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of Formula One Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 495,739 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.12 per share, for a total transaction of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 139,132 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $16,553,220.11.

Formula One Group Price Performance

NASDAQ FWONK traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $67.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,028. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $60.95 and a twelve month high of $78.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.06.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.67.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

