Insider Selling: Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Sells 274,000 Shares of Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,485. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

