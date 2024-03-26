Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 282,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the quarter. Integer comprises approximately 2.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $27,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Integer by 420.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Integer by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Integer by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Integer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integer by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. CL King started coverage on Integer in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.89. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.