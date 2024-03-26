Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 62,355 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in Intel by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 12,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $9,091,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 25,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC lowered their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $176.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.