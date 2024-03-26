Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.1% annually over the last three years. Interface has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $17.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Interface has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $18.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.16 million. Interface had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.53%. Interface’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TILE

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 407.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Interface during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.