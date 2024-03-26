International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 87.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 308,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 94,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,365,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,301,000 after purchasing an additional 75,161 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Down 1.1 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $188.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.41. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $199.18. The company has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

