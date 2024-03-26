International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.50.

International Game Technology Price Performance

IGT stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Game Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,323,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,279,000 after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in International Game Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,495,000 after purchasing an additional 509,722 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in International Game Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of International Game Technology by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

