InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.226 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

InvenTrust Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 860.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect InvenTrust Properties to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.0%.

NYSE IVT opened at $24.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 306.41, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. InvenTrust Properties has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $27.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVT. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

