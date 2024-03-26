Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,054 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO remained flat at $22.71 during trading hours on Monday. 133,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,032. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $22.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.