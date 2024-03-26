Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,342 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 8,376% compared to the average volume of 240 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krispy Kreme

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,481,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,985,000 after buying an additional 58,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 23,179 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 21,099 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 364.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 106,207 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 29.8 %

DNUT traded up $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. The company had a trading volume of 18,644,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,795. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -69.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.43. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.