Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 147.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

NYSE:INVH opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $36.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 5.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on INVH

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $347,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 21,865.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.