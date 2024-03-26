IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 1.7%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.39. 1,810,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 7,079,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.16.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IonQ by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,864,000 after acquiring an additional 193,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in IonQ by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after buying an additional 248,245 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in IonQ by 747.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 729,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after buying an additional 643,877 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

