iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 454,314 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 850,240 shares.The stock last traded at $57.82 and had previously closed at $57.55.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IEUR. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 58.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.