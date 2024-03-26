iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s Largest Position

Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.4% of Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Sage Financial Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,165,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $502.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $468.43. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $395.40 and a 52 week high of $526.66.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

