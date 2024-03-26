iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 605,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after buying an additional 97,737 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,770,086. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.58.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

