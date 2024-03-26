iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Decreased by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV decreased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,153. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.77. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1463 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

