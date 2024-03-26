iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) is RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $19,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.43. 493,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

