iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Boosted by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.5% of Sound Stewardship LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sound Stewardship LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCZ. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.85. 1,251,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.21 and a 12 month high of $63.36.

