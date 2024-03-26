iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 3.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,708,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $919,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,027,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,541,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.10. 3,042,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.64. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

