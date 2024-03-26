iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,574,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,346 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 309,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,952. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.