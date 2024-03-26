iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Sound Stewardship LLC

Sound Stewardship LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUSA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

SUSA traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.34. 73,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.65. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.30 and a fifty-two week high of $109.43.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

