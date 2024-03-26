iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Reduced by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 40.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,307,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,242,000 after buying an additional 511,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 480,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,358,000 after buying an additional 89,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,157,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $163.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,063 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

