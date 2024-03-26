iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stake Lifted by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 625.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,998,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,611,000 after purchasing an additional 64,537 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7,295.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,713,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,519,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,045,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,076,068,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $337.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.56 and a fifty-two week high of $340.83.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

