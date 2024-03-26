iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 18.0% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $66,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,110 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $177.47. The stock has a market cap of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.