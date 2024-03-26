iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stake Trimmed by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 201,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,342 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $33,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $175.78 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $177.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. The company has a market capitalization of $56.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

