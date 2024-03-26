iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2024

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,659,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,758,699. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.