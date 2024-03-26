iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $37,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $205.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,659,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,758,699. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $210.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

