iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 2.0% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $205.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,659,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,758,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.56 and a 200-day moving average of $187.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $210.41.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

