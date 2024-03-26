iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,624. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.48. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

