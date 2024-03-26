iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Cut by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 4.2% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $29,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,012,701,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $106,831,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 509.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,010,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,345,000 after buying an additional 844,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 665.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 611,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,830,000 after buying an additional 531,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $112.88. The company had a trading volume of 340,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,624. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.48.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

