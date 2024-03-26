iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Increased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,114 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 9.1% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.22% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $79,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.45. 2,490,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,886,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $61.48 and a one year high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

