iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Trimmed by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

IVE opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $145.90 and a twelve month high of $185.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

