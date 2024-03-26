iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535,030 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,785,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,445,000 after buying an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,516,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,062,000 after purchasing an additional 124,930 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,273,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,977,000 after purchasing an additional 132,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,375,000 after buying an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,305. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.52. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

