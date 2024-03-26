iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 101.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,642 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.01 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.56.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

