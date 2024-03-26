iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by Kingdom Financial Group LLC.

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,735,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,548. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.