James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

JRVR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $318.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. James River Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $22.15.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). James River Group had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On James River Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of James River Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in James River Group by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in James River Group by 839.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

