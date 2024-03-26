Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 283 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 317.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,367,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,270. The business has a 50-day moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $110.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 87.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

