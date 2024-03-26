Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Buys 592 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

WPM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 829,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,862. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.00. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.37 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WPM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.65.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

