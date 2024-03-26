Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Shopify by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Shopify Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.73. 3,764,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,973,912. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.21 and a beta of 2.22.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

