Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 692.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $351.99. The company had a trading volume of 302,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,739. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $341.02 and its 200-day moving average is $304.36. The company has a market cap of $133.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $249.98 and a fifty-two week high of $361.41.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.