Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $200,000 Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,917,000 after buying an additional 5,693,244 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,532,290,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,484,000 after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,043,000 after purchasing an additional 315,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.10. 1,432,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,634,564. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.97.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.