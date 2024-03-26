Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $223,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after purchasing an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $256.78. 223,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,913. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $246.84 and a 200 day moving average of $229.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

